OCEAN CIY — The Worcester County Education Foundation will hold its Mardi Gras Prohibition Benefit for Education on Friday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.

This year, five exciting travel excursions are being offered during the live auction. Three regional trips include a staycation for 10 (five couples) which includes a two-night hotel stay for each of the couples, a delicious dinner for 10 (includes beer and wine) and 10 tickets to a show at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center during the stay. Another excursion for two is the Onancock Journey with beautiful accommodations, dinner for two, boat and land tour around the charming colonial town and private champagne tour of an historic landmark. Another trip includes a two-night Safari style Glamping Excursion on the Chesapeake Bay in Cape Charles, Va., which includes a luxurious stay in a well-appointed Safari tent with bed, dresser and living room. The package includes golf and dinner for two during your stay.

Also included is a Nashville Experience with a two-night stay in a fine hotel, dinner for two at a renowned chef’s restaurant, downtown Nashville tour, passes to the famous Ryman Auditorium, the original Grand Ole Opry, tickets to a live music show at City Winery (subject to dates of travel), tickets to the Country Music Hall of Fame and an opportunity to watch a live recording session. The final Travel Excursion is the Charleston, S.C. Southern Art, Food and Cultural Journey. This excursion includes a curated art tour which begins at a popular Contemporary Gallery with Prosecco and ends with a sunset on Rainbow Row, as well as a two-night stay in a lovely private Charleston residence, dinner for two and a famous historic carriage tour.

On Friday, Nov. 2, Seacrets Morley Hall will be transformed into Bourbon Street with a fabulous Mardi Gras band, parade, beads, happy hour bar, Chinese and live auction and fortune teller. All the while Mardi Gras King and Queen Leighton and Rebecca Moore will make sure to “Laissez les bon temps rouler” providing attendees a great time while raising money for Worcester County teachers, students and schools.

The Worcester County Education Foundation (WCEF) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that was created by a group of parents and community business leaders who shared in the belief that every child in Worcester County deserves an equal opportunity to succeed.

This event is nearly sold out. To purchase tickets or donate to the Nov. 2 Mardi Gras Benefit for Education or to find out more about the Worcester County Education Foundation, visit: www.wced.foundation or contact Patti at 443-880-7795 or patti@peckmiller.com.