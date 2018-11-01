More Than 150 Volunteers From Retired And Senior Volunteer Program At MAC, Inc. Honored

More than 150 volunteers from the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program at MAC, Inc., were honored at a recent luncheon.  The 2018 Volunteer of the Year award was presented to Eleanor Braxton of Princess Anne. Braxton logged more than 550 hours during the past year, calling and visiting shut-ins, serving at the Lower Shore Homeless Shelter, and visiting patients in nursing homes. Above, Valerie Wagner, RSVP Project Director at MAC, Inc., accepts a certificate of recognition from Bill Reddish, aide to U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, on behalf of Braxton.