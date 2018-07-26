OCEAN CITY — Two local men were arrested for allegedly stealing from vehicles in Ocean City in the same area over an hour apart on Wednesday afternoon, leading police to believe they were working together.

Just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers arrested Christopher Fitzpatrick, 38, of Ocean City, after nabbing him going through unlocked cars in the area of 20th Street and allegedly stealing various items. While Fitzpatrick was being processed at the Public Safety Building, OCPD officers arrested Matthew Donoway, 35, of Bishopville, for breaking into vehicles and stealing various items in the same general area. OCPD officials believe Fitzpatrick and Donoway were working in concert in the theft scheme.

“Fitzpatrick was arrested first and during his post-arrest interview at the Public Safety Building, Donoway was spotted stealing from vehicles and was arrested,” said OCPD public information officer Lindsay Richard. “Apparently, they had been working together.”

Around 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday, an OCPD officer was dispatched to the area of 20th Street and Philadelphia Avenue for a report of a male suspect breaking into cars along Herring Way. The caller told Ocean City Communications the suspect was still inside one vehicle and provided a description of him.

Upon arrival, OCPD officers observed a suspect matching the description riding north on the sidewalk. Other OCPD officers observed the suspect, later identified as Fitzpatrick, standing near a trash can on Philadelphia Avenue near 23rd Street apparently dropping various items into the can.

Meanwhile, OCPD officers interviewed at least three individuals whose vehicles had been broken into at a nearby restaurant and bar. One of the victims told police his wallet containing multiple credit cards, identification cards and around $50 in cash. Another victim, who works at the restaurant, reported her vehicle had been broken into and a credit card and prescription sunglasses stolen.

A search of Fitzpatrick revealed many of the items reported stolen by the victims, according to police reports. Fitzpatrick was arrested on multiple counts of theft and rogue and vagabond. While he was being processed at the Public Safety Building, more reports of thefts from vehicles in the same area started coming in.

Around 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, OCPD officers responded to a hotel at 22nd Street for reports of thefts from vehicles. Ocean City Communications advised the responding officers hotel staff was following a suspect who had just stolen items from a hotel guest’s vehicle. Multiple OCPD officers responded to the area and observed the suspect, later identified as Donoway, run into a nearby parking garage where he allegedly removed his sweatshirt and hat and continued to flee on foot.

After a brief pursuit, Donoway was nabbed at a restaurant parking lot at 25th Street and was detained when it was revealed he was wanted on an outstanding warrant in Worcester County. The investigation revealed two hotel guests called the front desk to report Donoway was walking through the parking lot and pulling on car door handles.

The witnesses reported they saw Donoway enter a vehicle and grab multiple items in a white plastic shopping bag, which was later found in the parking garage where Donoway ran initially. Among the items reported stolen by the victim and recovered in the parking garage was a digital camera valued at over $1,000 and a lens valued at $200 and a special pair of glasses valued at $400. The combined value of the items stolen is estimated at over $1,600, which moves Donoway’s charges into the felony range of over $1,500 and under $25,000.