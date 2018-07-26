Habitat For Humanity Seeking Vacant Building Lot, Abandoned House, Or Rehab-Worthy Home In Laurel Or Seafood Downtown Development District

Do you or someone you know own a vacant building lot, an abandoned house, or a rehab-worthy home in the Laurel or Seaford Downtown Development District? If so, Sussex County Habitat for Humanity would like to hear from you. The DDDs, for those unfamiliar with them, are demarcated city neighborhoods that have been targeted for renewal and redevelopment through State and County grant assistance. Reach Jack Moore regarding a property donation or sale, phone or text him at 240-278-0430 or email him at jack@sussexcountyhabitat.org. Above, Seaford community volunteers are pictured.