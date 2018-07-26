OCEAN CITY- The 5th Annual Huk Big Fish Classic got underway today with the first of three 32-hour fishing segments in search of the largest fish of any species after another segment was added this week because of concerns of inclement weather.

The Big Fish Classic is going on all weekend on the pier at Talbot Street, which is essentially the epicenter for Ocean City’s rich fishing history. In the nascent days of the town’s fishing history, historic Talbot Street was always where the action was taking place with offshore boats unloading epic catches of billfish and tuna on the docks. In the decades since, marinas have sprouted up all over the resort area and in West Ocean City, but Talbot Street is where it all began.

In that spirit, the Big Fish Classic is a two-day, 32-hour tournament where the largest fish caught of any species will be rewarded. Boats and teams of anglers will decide to fish in one of two 32-hour slots, either Friday and Saturday, or Saturday and Sunday. Last year, a summer tropical storm forced the tournament to be postponed until September.

The event got started on Thursday with late registration, a captain’s meeting and kickoff party at host M.R. Ducks. Participating boats can depart from any port from New Jersey to Virginia, but qualifying fish have to be weighed at Talbot Street. The boats must fish within 100 nautical miles of Ocean City, however. The scale at Talbot Street is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and Monday. Each day will feature a festival of big fish, live music, food and drink in and around the Talbot Street Pier at M.R. Ducks and the historic Angler restaurant. The Angler will host the awards banquet on Sunday.

Last year, once the tournament was held in September, the biggest single fish was a 145-pound shark caught by the crew on the Restless Lady that was ultimately worth $61,935.

However, it was the crew on the No Quarter that dominated the 2017 Big Fish Classic, finishing first or near the top in several categories and collecting the tournament’s top cash prize of $62,968. The No Quarter had the second heaviest fish, a 128-pound shark, the heaviest stringer weight, the heaviest yellowfin tuna and the heaviest dolphin.

So, in the heaviest single fish category, it was the Restless Lady taking first, the No Quarter was second and the MJ’s was third with an 88-pound wahoo worth $8,610. In the heaviest stringer category, it was the No Quarter in first with 281 pounds and the Moore Bills in second with 242 pounds worth $9,180. The Absolut Pleasure was third in the heaviest stringer category, but also weighed the heaviest white marlin and earned $29,609. The Always Something weighed the heaviest billfish, an 86-pound swordfish worth $27,158.