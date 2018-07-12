Berlin Softball All-Stars Win State Title

by
Berlin Softball All-Stars Win State Title
The Berlin Little League Junior League All-Star softball team last weekend won the state championship in a tournament in southern Maryland. Pictured above is the happy team with its District 8 championship banner. Submitted photo

BERLIN- The Berlin Little League girls’ junior league softball team last weekend swept three games to win the Maryland state championship in its division and now advances to the national regional championships.

The Berlin Junior League softball team last weekend traveled to the Maryland state championships in Waldorf in southern Maryland to represent District 8, which is comprised of much of the lower shore. The Berlin All-Stars swept three games to claim the state championship.

In its opener, Berlin beat the Calvert Little League junior league softball all-stars 17-2. In the second game, Berlin beat Tri-County Little League, 16-6, to advance to the championship game. Last Sunday, Berlin beat Elkton, 9-3, in the championship game to claim the state title.

With the state championship in hand, the Berlin Little League Junior League softball team advances to the regionals in Connecticut next week with an opportunity to vie for a national championship. Berlin’s opening game is set for July 20.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.