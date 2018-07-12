The Berlin Little League Junior League All-Star softball team last weekend won the state championship in a tournament in southern Maryland. Pictured above is the happy team with its District 8 championship banner. Submitted photo

BERLIN- The Berlin Little League girls’ junior league softball team last weekend swept three games to win the Maryland state championship in its division and now advances to the national regional championships.

The Berlin Junior League softball team last weekend traveled to the Maryland state championships in Waldorf in southern Maryland to represent District 8, which is comprised of much of the lower shore. The Berlin All-Stars swept three games to claim the state championship.

In its opener, Berlin beat the Calvert Little League junior league softball all-stars 17-2. In the second game, Berlin beat Tri-County Little League, 16-6, to advance to the championship game. Last Sunday, Berlin beat Elkton, 9-3, in the championship game to claim the state title.

With the state championship in hand, the Berlin Little League Junior League softball team advances to the regionals in Connecticut next week with an opportunity to vie for a national championship. Berlin’s opening game is set for July 20.