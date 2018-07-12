Worcester Prep rising junior Carly Hoffman (center) last week was named to the Maverik National All-Star team and will compete next week in the Maverik National Lacrosse Classic in Delaware. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN- Worcester Prep girls’ lacrosse standout Carly Hoffman last week was named to the Maverik National Classic All-Star team, adding to the growing list of local players on the prestigious rosters from area schools.

The Maverik National Lacrosse Academy brings the top youth lacrosse players in the U.S. and Canada to one venue where regional teams coached by NCAA lacrosse coaches will compete for national championships. The Maverik National Lacrosse Academy is a first of its kind lacrosse experience created to provide a curriculum focused on how a young lacrosse player should develop in order to compete at a top high school or collegiate program.

Last week, Worcester Prep junior Carly Hoffman was named to the Maverik National Lacrosse All-Star team and will compete in the Maverik National Lacrosse Classic next week in Delaware. Hoffman was a standout at Worcester this spring, collecting Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) Player of the Year honors along with the Most Valuable Player Award for the Mallards.

Hoffman, just a sophomore this season was instrumental in leading the Mallards to a 13-3 overall record. With her tenacious play in the middle of the field, the Worcester girls won their sixth straight ESIAC championship, beating old rival Saints Peter and Paul, 11-5, in the conference title game. The Maverik National Lacrosse Classic will be held at the Delaware Turf Sports Complex in Frederica next week from July 16-19.