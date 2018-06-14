Worcester Prep’s Dominic Anthony won the boys’ gold flight in the first leg of the Ocean City Grand Prix tournament last weekend. Submitted photo

OCEAN CITY- The first leg of a summer-long series featuring some of the top high school tennis players from across the Eastern Shore was held last weekend with local players taking first in most of the categories.

Despite the rainy weather most of last weekend, local high school players took to the courts at the Ocean City Tennis Center for the first of three tournaments in a summer-long series. A total of 33 juniors from 10 high schools across the Eastern Shore competed for the right to move on to the Grand Prix finals in August.

The boys’ divisions featured tight battles in the top flights for first place. In the boys’ gold flight, Worcester Prep’s Dominic Anthony and Noah Horstein of Bennett both finished with 39 points and shared top honors. Sam Bannister of Bohemian Manor finished second in the gold flight with 33 points.

In the boys’ silver flight, Bennett’s Landon Week went undefeated at 3-0 to capture the top spot. Brian Min of Parkside finished in second with 32 points, while Robert Doung of Parkside finished third with 31 points.

In the girls’ gold flight, Bennett took the top two spots with Paige Janeson taking first with 39 points and Trinity Weaver taking second with 32 points. In the girls’ silver flight, Kent Island’s Caroline Carmean took first with 39 points, while Parkside’s Courtney King took second with 27 points.

Last weekend’s event was the first of three in the Grand Prix Summer Circuit at the Ocean City Tennis Center. The next two tournaments will be held on July 8 and August 5. The top four players in the gold and silver flights will be invited to play in the Grand Prix finals on August 26.

The event is open to any player who played high school tennis on the Eastern Shore this spring. Anyone wishing to sign up can call the Ocean City Tennis Center at (410) 524-8337.