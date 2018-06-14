Daughters Of The American Revolution Award Silver DAR Outstanding Cadet Medal To William Stamnas

by
Daughters Of The American Revolution Award Silver DAR Outstanding Cadet Medal To William Stamnas

The General Levin Winder Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently awarded the Silver DAR Outstanding Cadet Medal to William Stamnas at Stephen Decatur High School. National Defense Chair Barbara May presented the medal, which is awarded to a student for participation in a non-ROTC, military-affiliated cadet program funded by the school or privately. Also pictured is General Levin Winder Chapter Regent Gail Weldin, left.