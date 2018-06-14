ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Your creative side is enhanced by indulging yourself in as much artistic inspiration (music, art, dance, etc.) as you can fit into your schedule. Bring someone special along.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Take a little restorative time out of your busy life. Go somewhere quiet this weekend. Or just close the door, turn on the answering machine and pretend you’re away.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Your advice might be much in demand by family and friends this week. But reserve time for yourself to investigate a project that could have some unexpected potential.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Work-related issues demand your attention in the early part of the week. Family matters dominate Thursday and Friday. But the weekend is yours to spend as you please.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Try to keep your temper in check as you deal with someone who seems to enjoy showing disrespect. Losing your Leonine cool might be just what the goader hopes to see.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): A heated confrontation needs some cool-off time before it boils over. Better to step away than to try to win an argument where emotions overrule the facts.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Someone very special in your life finally sends that reassuring message you’ve been hoping for. You can now devote more time to the tasks you had put aside.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Job pressures begin to ease by week’s end, leaving you time to relax and restore your energy levels before you face next week’s emerging challenges.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Your spiritual strength helps calm a friend who might be facing an unsettling change in their life. An offer to help comes from a surprising source.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): By midweek you could learn some surprising facts about an associate that might cause you to reconsider a long-held view about someone in your past.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): One of those rare-for-you darker moods sets in in the early part of the week. But by Thursday, the clouds lift and you’re back doing nice things for people in need.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Use that sharp Piscean perceptiveness to reel in more information about a promising offer so that you have the facts to back up whatever decision you make.

BORN THIS WEEK: Although you prefer the status quo, you easily can adapt to change when it’s called for.(c) 2018 King Features Synd., Inc.