Worcester’s Alessia Matha works the ball around the goal during the Mallards’ 19-5 win over Sussex Tech in the regular season finale on Monday. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN- The stage is set for what should be another epic finale in the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) championship game on Friday as the Worcester Prep girls’ varsity lacrosse team hosts old rival Saints Peter and Paul.

It’s always special when Worcester Prep faces Saints Peter and Paul in any sport, but girls’ varsity lacrosse has produced the most drama in recent years and this year has been no different. The Mallards swept to Sabres in two regular season meetings this year, including a 11-10 overtime win at home on April 23 and the 13-7 win in Easton last Wednesday.

However, regular season records mean little when it comes to ESIAC championship games between the two schools. The two teams have met in the conference championship game in at least the last 10 years with Worcester winning the last five titles. Last year, the Mallards cruised past the Sabres, 17-10, in the conference championship game.

Before Worcester’s five-game title streak, Saints Peter and Paul won three straight from 2010 to 2012. The Worcester girls have been strong all season, compiling an 11-3 regular season record. On Monday, the Mallards rolled past Sussex Tech, 19-5, after leading the regular season finale 14-1 at the half.

After a 10-3 loss to crosstown rival Stephen Decatur back on March 29, the Mallards reeled off six straight wins. Their only other losses on the season came at the hands of Cape Henlopen and Easton. Worcester will face Saints Peter and Paul for the ESIAC championship at home on Friday at 4 p.m.