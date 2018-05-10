BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team earned the number-two seed in the state 3A-East Section II playoffs when the brackets were released this week and will face third-seeded Chesapeake from Anne Arundel County at home on Friday in the first round.

The Seahawks finished 8-4 overall during the regular season including an impressive 7-2 run down the stretch. In the regular season finale, Decatur fell to familiar rival Bennett, 12-8, with the Bayside South title on the line. However, the Seahawks could get another shot at the Clippers in the state regional playoffs.

Bennett is the top seed in the 3A-East Section II bracket and will face Northeast of Anne Arundel County in its playoff opener. If the Seahawks and Clippers both prevail in their opening round games against lower-seeded opponents, they would meet again in the sectional championship game next Monday.

Meanwhile, the other Bayside South teams garnered high seeds in their respective brackets. Kent Island is the top seed in the state 2A-East Section II bracket and will play either Easton or North Caroline in the second round.