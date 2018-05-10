10 Reasons To Sign Wind Petition

Editor:

Here are the top 10 reasons why people should sign the petition recently sponsored by the Town of Ocean City and advertised in their news cycle.

Wind power isn’t economically viable due to the inconstancy of the wind speed. Wind turbines require regular maintenance and repairs, which necessitate the ongoing use of fossil-fueled vehicles and equipment. Wind turbines are notorious for explosions, fires and other accidents. The lifespan of a wind turbine is relatively short; only 15-20 years. Thousands of wild birds, some endangered, are killed by wind turbines annually. The lattice work designed to protect them from the blades is counter-productive, as birds use them to nest and are caught in the blades. The fishing industry will be at risk, as the poles of the turbines, which would be sunk about 80 feet into the seabed, disrupt the feeding and nursing grounds of valuable fish, including striped bass and summer flounder. The National Air Traffic Controllers Association suggests the turbines would present a hazard, calling this project “a disaster waiting to happen” OC tourism will suffer greatly, as annual renters are already asking about the wind farms and the impact it will have on their view of the ocean, especially in the taller buildings. Pro-wind farm advocates are primarily interested in lining their pockets. Don’t fall for their sugar-coated sales pitch. We have only one chance to do this the right way

Phillip Guggenheim

Ocean City

x

Letter Appreciated

Editor:

I would like to thank Sandy and Palmer Gillis for a well researched and well written letter regarding the NRA and their duplicity in the violent mass shootings in the USA. All critically thinking Americans will join me to support the writers position.

It appears that our legislators have compromised their moral and ethical compasses to choose money from the NRA rather than protect their American constituents. Shameful! However, “You Can’t Shame The Shameless”.

The writers have used clear and critical thinking to come to their conclusions and I only wish more Americans would try to do the same. What charitable cause entitles the NRA to tax-exempt status? The IRS has fallen down on their job and the taxpayers are bearing the cost.

Thank you, again, Sandy and Palmer Gillis.

Maxine Shank

Ocean City

x

Highway Change Needed

Editor:

We’re repeatedly told “if you see something, say something.” I am doing that.

I saw a family going to the beach, crossing Coastal Highway at 123rd Street. They had the light. A mom, dad and three kids, one in a stroller. This was last summer.

The northbound lanes were full and stopped, one with a truck, another an SUV. The turning lane was not visible. The little boy ran ahead and was almost hit (a foot or two) by a pickup that turned right on red without stopping at considerable speed.

The sign above says bus and turning lane, no mention of a stop.

I wrote to the mayor’s office after this. I went to City Hall and spoke to the mayor this winter. I don’t know if anything is being done.

I’ve seen many cards turn without stopping, but I can’t get this image out of my head from last summer.

I’m appealing to you to make the public aware of this danger on Coastal Highway. Multiply this incident with every crosswalk on Coastal Highway, and it’s an accident waiting to happen or has happened many times.

Claire Mulford

Avenue, Md.