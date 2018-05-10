Decatur Girls Finish Strong, Earn Three-Seed

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team ended its regular season on an upbeat note last week, beating old rival Parkside, 10-9, in the season finale to finish with a .500 record.

The Seahawks struggled at times early during the regular season, but finished strong, winning four of its last five games. In the regular season finale, the Decatur girls beat Bayside South rival Parkside, 10-9, at home last Friday.

Last Wednesday, the Seahawks fell to another Bayside South rival Bennett, 7-6, on the road. The Decatur girls will get another shot at the Clippers, however. When the state 3A-East Region Section II brackets were released this week, the Seahawks earned the third seed and will face fourth-seeded Bennett at home on Friday.

