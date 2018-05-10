Bestselling Author Visits Worcester Prep Lower And Middle Schools

Laura Schroff, bestselling author of the book, An Invisible Thread, returned to Worcester Prep to introduce her latest book, Angels on Earth, to students in the Lower and Middle Schools. Her latest book, Angels on Earth, is a collection of powerful stories about true acts of kindness, which ties into Worcester Prep’s theme this year, “Empathy and Kindness.” Schroff was also joined by special guest Genevieve Piturro, founder of the Pajama Program, a nonprofit that provides new pajamas and books to children in need. Above, from left, are MD/DC Pajama Program Chapter President Lolita Justice-Watkins, George Sapna, Schroff, Jack Wells, Isabella Sapna, Will Wells and Piturro.