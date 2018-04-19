BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team stayed on a roll this week, routing host Sussex Tech, 19-4 on Monday to run its win streak to three games.

The Seahawks have now won three straight since an emotional overtime loss to crosstown rival Worcester Prep back on March 29 including Monday’s comfortable 19-4 win over Sussex Tech. Last Wednesday, the Seahawks beat Kent County, 18-11, at home. Decatur took a narrow 8-6 lead into halftime, but rode a big third quarter to open up the game.

The Seahawks outscored Kent County 6-1 in the third quarter, including three goals within about a minute by Parker Wheeler. In the Kent County game, Wheeler scored seven goals including three in a short span in the third. Chase Porter added five goals, while Charlie Coates scored twice and dished out eight assists.

Back in action, the Seahawks won their second straight over a Bayside North opponent and third overall on the season with a narrow 8-7 win over North Caroline. Decatur beat Easton, 15-7, back on March 27 in the second game of the season. Against North Caroline last Friday, the game went back and forth all afternoon before Coates scored the game winner with time running down.

Decatur went out of conference on Monday with the 19-4 win over Sussex Tech. The Seahawks will face perhaps their biggest challenge of the season on Friday on the road against old nemesis Kent Island. Next week, the Seahawks finished the tough stretch of Bayside North opponents at Cambridge-South Dorchester before finishing up the regular season with three straight against Bayside South foes Wicomico, Parkside and Bennett.