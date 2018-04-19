Decatur long-time varsity football Head Coach Bob Knox last week was inducted into to the Maryland Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Pictured above, Knox rides the sled during a recent practice. File photo

BERLIN- Long-time Stephen Decatur varsity football coach Bob Knox last weekend was inducted into the Maryland Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame during a special ceremony at the University of Maryland.

Knox, who started coaching at Decatur in 1984 and has roamed the sidelines at the Berlin school for over three decades, was inducted in the Hall of Fame during the Maryland’s annual Red-White spring football scrimmage. Knox has compiled a 232-141 record at Decatur and is among the top 20 all-time for wins in Maryland. His 232 wins currently rank him second among active high school coaches in the state.