Decatur Girls End Tough Stretch With Win

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team worked out a little frustration last week with a 16-4 rout of Kent County on the road.

The Seahawks were just 1-4 heading into last Wednesday’s game on the road against the Trojans, but had played much better than their record indicated. Most recently, the Decatur girls had lost to Bayside North power Kent Island, 9-3, and North Caroline, 7-5, in a tight contest.

Last week on the road against Kent County, however, everything clicked into place for Decatur. The Seahawks led 11-2 at the half and never looked back on their way to the relatively easy win. The Decatur girls next face Easton at home on Monday, followed by another home game next Wednesday against Cambridge-South Dorchester.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.