BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team worked out a little frustration last week with a 16-4 rout of Kent County on the road.

The Seahawks were just 1-4 heading into last Wednesday’s game on the road against the Trojans, but had played much better than their record indicated. Most recently, the Decatur girls had lost to Bayside North power Kent Island, 9-3, and North Caroline, 7-5, in a tight contest.

Last week on the road against Kent County, however, everything clicked into place for Decatur. The Seahawks led 11-2 at the half and never looked back on their way to the relatively easy win. The Decatur girls next face Easton at home on Monday, followed by another home game next Wednesday against Cambridge-South Dorchester.