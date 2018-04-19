BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team stayed on a big roll this week, edging Bennett at home on Monday, 8-7, to run its win streak to five games.

Since falling to Decatur back on March 29, the Mallards have won five straight including a big run of five wins over the last week or so. Last Tuesday, the Worcester girls beat St. Thomas More, 18-2, at home, followed by a 19-6 win over always-tough Calverton last Friday, also at home.

The Mallards win streak continued on Monday with an 8-7 win over Bayside South’s Bennett at home. The win streak has also included a 11-9 win over another Bayside South team in Parkside on April 9.

The schedule will ramp up for the Mallards starting this weekend with a home game against Delaware power Cape Henlopen, followed by a home game on Monday against old rival and Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) traditional power Saints Peter and Paul. Worcester will face the Sabres at home on Monday, and again on the road on May 2.