Mallards Run Win Streak To Five Games

by

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team stayed on a big roll this week, edging Bennett at home on Monday, 8-7, to run its win streak to five games.

Since falling to Decatur back on March 29, the Mallards have won five straight including a big run of five wins over the last week or so. Last Tuesday, the Worcester girls beat St. Thomas More, 18-2, at home, followed by a 19-6 win over always-tough Calverton last Friday, also at home.

The Mallards win streak continued on Monday with an 8-7 win over Bayside South’s Bennett at home. The win streak has also included a 11-9 win over another Bayside South team in Parkside on April 9.

The schedule will ramp up for the Mallards starting this weekend with a home game against Delaware power Cape Henlopen, followed by a home game on Monday against old rival and Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) traditional power Saints Peter and Paul. Worcester will face the Sabres at home on Monday, and again on the road on May 2.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.