It was all smiles last week when four-year-old Max Long, who is battling leukemia, threw out the first pitch at the Decatur-Snow Hill varsity baseball game. The Seahawks’ pass the hat fundraiser raised over $1,700 for Max and his family. Pictured above, Max (center) is surrounded by the Seahawk team. Submitted photo

BERLIN- The Stephen Decatur varsity baseball team’s “pass the hat” fundraiser last week for a local child battling leukemia was a rousing success with several hundred dollars raised.

Prior to last Thursday’s game against county rival Snow Hill, Stephen Decatur’s varsity baseball team held a “pass the hat” fundraiser for four-year-old Max Long, a local kid who is battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia and makes frequent trips to the Children’s Hospital in Washington, D.C. for continued treatments. The “pass the hat” game is part of the Decatur baseball program’s community outreach efforts, which as much a part of the team’s regimen as battling practice and fielding drills.

Max was on hand for the game and threw out the ceremonial first pitch. During the game, the team passed a hat encouraging fans from both schools, parents and family to make donations. The fundraiser was a rousing success with over $1,700 collected for Max and his family to help offset the rigorous financial demands. Another “pass the hat” fundraiser is scheduled for next Tuesday’s game against Parkside for the benefit of long-time Worcester County Public Schools custodian Paul Hudson, whose family member is battling illness.