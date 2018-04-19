BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity baseball team won two on back-to-back days this week to improve to 10-2 on the season.

Last Thursday, the Seahawks suffered only their second loss of the season in a classic pitching duel with Worcester County rival Snow Hill in extra innings. Tristan McDonough battled Snow Hill’s Zach Adams pitch for pitch over eight innings, but it was Adams who turned in a no-hitter in Snow Hill’s 1-0 win. McDonough allowed just two hits in the game.

Decatur was back in action on Friday at home against North Caroline and took care of business, 9-3. The Seahawks scored six runs in the first three innings to essentially decide the issue. Hayden Snelsire went four innings to get the win, allowing just two earned runs on four hits while striking out six.

On Tuesday, Decatur beat Queen Anne’s at home, 5-3. Ryan Duncan got the win on the mound, allowing just three hits and one run through five innings. With the win, Decatur improved to 10-2 on the season, its only losses the no-hitter by Snow Hill and a loss in an Easter holiday tournament at Arundel. The Seahawks have a busy week next week with a road game at Washington, followed by a home game against Parkside on Tuesday and another road game against Bennett next Thursday.