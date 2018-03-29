OCEAN CITY – The Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department is offering a variety of activities at the historic Ocean Bowl Skate Park including a specialized small-group instruction program that gets underway next week.

The department is offering a month-long small-group instruction program for young skaters of all skill levels beginning next Tuesday, April 3. The group instruction program will offer lessons for participants with basic and intermediate skills. Skaters in Section A will learn basic skills such as pumping, riding and transitioning as well as how to care for their boards. Skaters in Section B who already have a basic knowledge of skating will improve their pumping and transition skills as well as learn how to drop in and ride more advanced obstacles.

The program is open for skaters ages 6 and up and will run from next Tuesday, April 3 through April 25. The group instruction sessions will be held on Tuesdays and Wednesday with Section A taking the Ocean Bowl from 4:45-5:30 p.m. Section B will take over from 5:45-6:30 p.m.

Safety equipment is available for use at no extra charge. All participants can use a current Ocean Bowl Skate Park waiver on file, but a parent or legal guardian must sign the waiver. Class section sizes are limited to 10 participants per class. The cost for Ocean City residents in $38, while non-residents will be required to pay $49.

In addition, the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department is running a spring break special at the Ocean Bowl through the Easter holiday weekend. The spring break special got underway on Thursday and will continue through Monday. The cost for the entire spring break special is $42. The daily pass is $12 on weekdays and $15 on weekends.