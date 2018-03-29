OCEAN CITY — With another summer season quickly approaching, resort officials will host an annual seminar for property owners and landlords outlining the town’s expectations on a variety of rental-related issues.

The Property Review and Enforcement Strategies for Safe Housing (PRESS) Committee’s annual seminar updates property owners and landlords on local regulations and compliance expectations. The PRESS Committee, which is made up of town officials authorized to address community-wide quality of life issues, will discuss concerns and violations related to noise, sanitation, fire and life safety, overcrowding and the building code.

The PRESS Committee has had a lot on its plate in recent years including housing standards for visiting summer workers, overcrowding, the whole short-term rental issue and code compliance, for example. The proactive Housing Compliance and Regulations Update seminar next week will focus on the expectations in terms of code compliance from various town entities including the police department and the building, zoning, fire marshal and finance departments.

“We take very seriously the obligation to hold properties and owners to a high standard and ensure code compliance,” said PRESS Committee Chairman Bill Neville. “While we have the ability to use enforcement by issuing citations for various violations, we also have a professional commitment to educate citizens to guarantee they understand our expectations.”

In other words, the various town departments that oversee building code compliance, overcrowding, noise and other issues related to rental properties have the hammer is issuing citations for infractions, the hope is the seminar planned for next week will let property owners know up front what the rules and expectations area.

“Our objective in the PRESS Committee is to improve living conditions for residents and renters throughout Ocean City,” said Neville. “The Housing Compliance and Regulations Update seminar is a positive way to start the season by opening communication and strengthening partnerships. It’s a positive and proactive step in the right direction.”

The PRESS Committee seminar is set for Tuesday, April 3, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Convention Center. Participants will also have the opportunity to request a pre-season property inspection. The PRESS Committee also encourages all community members to report properties they feel are in violation of a safety, building or health code. Citizens with complaints can call the Office of Planning and Community Development at 410-289-8855.