OCEAN CITY — No consensus was reached this week on the start time for the Boardwalk fireworks and after a spirited debate, the issue was sent back to the drawing board.

For years, the Boardwalk fireworks shows on Monday and Tuesday night began at 10 p.m. Last year after an often-contentious debate, the downtown fireworks show start time was moved to 10:30 p.m., representing a compromise of sorts.

Some advocated moving the fireworks to 11 p.m. to keep business flowing on the Boardwalk and provide a type of crescendo on the typical summer evening. Some business owners voiced concern the 10 p.m. start time came during their peak times and many patrons left the stores to go out and watch the fireworks shows. Others said 11 p.m. was too late for many families with children and advocated keeping the start time at 10 p.m.

A survey of Boardwalk business owners revealed a down-the-middle split among those who preferred keeping the fireworks shows at 10 p.m. and those who favored the later 11 p.m. start time. In the end, the 10:30 p.m. start time was decided upon as a compromise of sorts. Now, with the summer season approaching, the debate has renewed with some favoring a return to the 10 p.m. start time.

The debate began two weeks ago at the Tourism Committee level and carried over into Monday’s Mayor and Council meeting during a larger discussion on value-added special events in general. Special Events Director Frank Miller told the Mayor and Council there was some sentiment among the business community to return to the 10 p.m. start time.

Some on the council were reluctant to renew the debate after so much time and effort last year resulted in the compromise start time of 10:30 p.m.

“We spent a lot of really good time on this last year and I really don’t feel like wasting that time,” said Councilman John Gehrig. “It really was a coin flip at the tourism committee. The consensus among the business owners is people do leave during the fireworks. Whether they come back or not, I’m not sure.”

Council Secretary and Tourism Committee chair Mary Knight said there had been some discussion in her committee, but no recommendation had been forwarded to the Mayor and Council. Instead, Knight said it would be up to the elected officials to decide on the start time.

“I think we lost our passion for this debate after we spent so much time on it last year,” she said. “I can tell you from working the information booth, the tourists really preferred 10 p.m. That way, they can get kids home and in bed at a reasonable hour.”

Councilman Wayne Hartman said after beating the issue up last year, he was content with starting the fireworks shows at 10:30 p.m.

“We initially spoke about 11 p.m. last year,” he said. “After the surveys came back 50-50, the compromise was 10:30 p.m. I’d really like to see us stick with 10:30 p.m.”

Councilman Dennis Dare advocated for returning to the traditional 10 p.m. start time for the fireworks.

“I think maybe we’re losing sight of this,” he said. “If we consider ourselves a family resort, fireworks are a family-friendly event and should be before bedtime.”

Dare said the Boardwalk fireworks shows and other value-added special events came about at a time when the economy was tight and the town was cognizant of offering some free events to visitors.

“If there is a concern that the fireworks and these events are pulling people off the Boardwalk, maybe they have outlived their life,” he said. “In 2012, when we started some of these things, people were looking for value and free events. Maybe that has changed.”

Bob Rothermel of TEAM Productions, which produces the fireworks shows, said the impact on Boardwalk businesses can cut both ways.

“It depends on what kind of business you’re talking about,” he said. “People selling things over the counter like pizza, French fries and drinks like them because they bring people to the Boardwalk. Maybe some retailers don’t because people leave their stores.”

Tourism Director Donna Abbott said there had been some concern from the business community about the later start time last year.

“We got a little negative feedback in the tourism department about the 10:30 p.m. start,” she said. “We don’t want to do anything to disrupt business.”

Council President Lloyd Martin provided an example of how the Boardwalk fireworks start time can impact business.

“If people are buying sweatshirts and T-shirts, they walk down the Boardwalk and tell their kids they will get them on the way back,” he said. “Now, when they’re walking back they make those purchases. It’s an important time of the night for retailers.”

Mayor Rick Meehan weighed in favor of moving the start time back to 10 p.m.

“I think the fireworks are a great event and visitors really enjoy them,” he said. “They really add something to the Boardwalk experience. For the record, I’m in favor of 10 p.m. for a lot of reasons.”

Miller and Abbott said there was some support for returning the fireworks shows to 10 p.m. Abbott also said Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC) Executive Director Glenn Irwin, who works closely with many Boardwalk merchants, said some business owners preferred a return to 10 p.m.

Hartman said he felt like he was getting mixed messages. He also pointed out the tourism committee had not forwarded a firm recommendation.

“I’m hearing a recommendation for 10 p.m., but I’m hearing it from the tourism director and Glenn Irwin of the OCDC,” he said. “I have no clear direction as to where this is coming from. I’d like to hear from Glenn because he’s up there interacting with the businesses. If 10 p.m. is preferred, I’d like to hear that.”

Hartman said the tourism committee is scheduled to meet again next Monday and could make a recommendation after consulting with its members. He also wanted to hear from Irwin on his conversations with business owners before making a decision.

“The last survey was split and I think it would be again,” he said. “We’re never going to have a complete consensus. If we say 10 p.m. or 11 p.m., it would be split. If we say 10 p.m. or 10:30 p.m., it would still be split.”

Gehrig said the council was again debating a mere 30 minutes after so much time was spent on the compromise last year.

“We’re going back and forth on this, and we can’t make a decision about 30 minutes,” he said. “It’s a little embarrassing.”

Ultimately, Councilman Matt James made a motion to put the issue to rest and keep the start time at 10:30 p.m., a motion seconded by Gehrig. However, the council voted 4-3 to get more information and revisit the issue again at a work session next week. For the record, Knight, Dare, Hartman and Councilman Tony DeLuca were in favor of gathering more information, while James, Gehrig and Martin were in favor of keeping the 10:30 p.m. start time.