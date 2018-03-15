ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You could have some problems with doubters who don’t share your enthusiasm for that new project you’re supporting. But use the facts to win them over to your side.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Someone is impressed by how you managed to get your case to the right people, despite attempts to keep you on the outside looking in. Expect to hear more about this.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Good for you — your gift for seeing both sides of a dispute helps cool down a potentially explosive workplace situation. Some family-related tensions also begin to ease.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Your determination to prove yourself is put to the test by midweek. Counting all the positive factors you have going for you will help you get over your self-doubt. Good luck.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Several co-workers are still determined to resist coming over to your side. But don’t let that stop you from presenting your proposal to the people who count. Stay the course.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): You might prefer to be taken on faith and not have to prove yourself. But the truth is, you need to offer more facts if you hope to persuade people to accept what you say.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A family situation takes an unwelcome turn. While others might be looking around for answers, you’ll soon sort it all out logically, and the matter will be resolved.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Someone might try to create doubt about your reliability for his or her own agenda. But your reputation and your colleagues’ long-standing faith in you saves the day.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): An unexpected change of plans forces you to come up with an alternative by the end of the week. Look for colleagues to offer valuable suggestions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Nothing upsets the Goat as much as broken promises. But before you vent your anger, consider that this could ultimately prove to be a blessing in disguise.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): An old workplace problem you thought you had solved for good resurfaces. But this time, co-workers will take a more active role in helping you deal with it.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Be careful not to be misled by a negative reaction to one of your more important projects. If you believe in it, then it has worth and is, therefore, worth staying with.

BORN THIS WEEK: Everyone appreciates your gift for finding beauty, even where it seems least likely to exist.

