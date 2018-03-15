Three Worcester Prep students won The General Levin Winder Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) American History Essay Contest. The chapter level winners included sixth grader Vanesska Hall, seventh grader Jason Todorov and eighth grader Alex Bunting. Their essays were then forwarded to the Maryland State Society Daughters of the American Revolution (MSSDAR) state level competition where Bunting won first place for eighth grade and Todorov won second place for seventh grade. A panel of judges comprised of DAR members and nonmembers selected the chapter level winning essays about, “World War I: Remembering the War to End All Wars.” Pictured, from left, are Hall, Todorov and Bunting. Submitted Photos