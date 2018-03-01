BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity swimming teams turned in solid performances in the state 3A-2A-1A championship meet last weekend in terms of team scores and individual results.

Decatur sent 10 boys and seven girls to the state championship meet after turning in a dominating performance in the 3A-East region meet two weeks ago. In the state championship meet last weekend the Decatur girls finished ninth overall among the 26 schools from across Maryland represented in the state championship meet. The Decatur boys finished 18th overall among the 30 schools from across the state represented in the meet.

In the girls’ 200 freestyle relay, the Decatur team of Taylor Barrett, Allison Hunter, Kiley Hamby and Kirsten Graham finished fifth. In the girls’ 200 medley relay, the Decatur team of Alexis Rakow, Allison Hunter, Kirsten Graham and Kiley Hamby finished seventh. In the girls’ 400 freestyle relay, the Decatur team of Alexis Rakow, Kiley Hamby, Mikayla Denault and Taylor Barrett finished 11th.

In the girls’ 500 freestyle, Allison Hunter was sixth. In the girls’ 100 butterfly, Kirsten Graham was seventh. In the girls’ 100 backstroke, Kirsten Graham was eighth and Alexis Rakow finished 12th. In the girls’ 200 freestyle, Decatur’s Taylor Barrett finished 13th.

Mikayla Denault finished 20th in the girls’ 200 individual medley while Kiley Hamby finished 21st. In the girls’ 100 breaststroke, Allison Hunter was 21st and Mikayla Denault was 24th. In the girls’ 50-yard freestyle, Alexis Rakow was 22nd. In the girls’ 100 freestyle, Taylor Barrett was 21st.

In the boys’ 400 freestyle relay, the Decatur team of Hunter Grunewald, Richard Poist, Jack Slaysman and Chase Deickman finished 11th. In the boys’ 200 medley relay, the Decatur team of Richard Poist, Kevin Williams, Ryan Duncan and Chase Deickman finished 15th. In the boys’ 200 freestyle relay, the Decatur team of Jack Slaysman, Liam Deck, Ryan Duncan and George Zaiser finished 15th.

In the boys’ 100 backstroke, Richard Poist finished 12th. In the boys’ 100 breaststroke, Kevin Williams was 16th and Jack Slaysman was 20th. In the boys’ 200 individual medley, Jack Slaysman finished 17th and Patrick O’Halloran was 22nd. In the boys’ 100 butterfly, Richard Poist was 19th. In the boys’ 100 freestyle, Chase Deickman was 22nd. In the boys’ 500 freestyle, Wyatt Sperry was 23rd.