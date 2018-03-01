BERLIN- The Beach Lacrosse Club is holding its annual pre-season fundraiser tonight at the Cork Bar in Ocean City in an effort to raise money for operating expenses for the coming season.

The event is scheduled for next Friday at the Cork Bar on Wicomico Street in Ocean City from 6-10 p.m. Tickets are $20 and include draft beer, wine and appetizers, along with silent auctions, raffles and other fun events. Proceeds from the event will be used by the club to help cover operating expenses for the coming season including uniforms and equipment. Beach Lacrosse is still holding player registration for the upcoming spring season and is also seeking coaches and volunteers.