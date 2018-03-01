BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team turned in a strong showing in the state 4A-3A East Region tournament last weekend with regional championships for two wrestlers and top finishers for two others.

Jagger Clapsadle won the region championship at 106 and will move on to the state championship meet this weekend as the top seed in his age bracket. Caleb Bourne also won the regional championship at 220 and advanced to the state championship meet this week. At 106, Clapsadle earned a first-round bye and beat Centennial’s Christopher Lee in the second round. Clapsadle then beat Jack Chadwick of Severna Park to reach the championship. In the title bout, Clapsadle beat Andrew Pruitt of Atholton to win the regional championship at 106.

At 220, Bourne also swept three matches to win the state regional championship. Bourne opened with a win over Israel Ayomobi of Meade, followed by a win over Atholton’s Miles Easterling to advance to the championship bout. In the regional title bout, Bourne beat Noah Genovese of Broadneck to win the championship and advanced to the state championship meet.

At 120, Solito opened with a win over Ryheam Tull of Old Mill, but lost to Yahir Lemus in the second round. Solito rebounded with a win over North Point’s Caleb Blancafore to reach the third-place bout. However, Solito tore ligaments his elbow during the match against Blancafore and did not compete in the third-place bout, earning instead a fourth-place finish. Solito made it through to the state championship meet but will not compete because of the injury sustained in the regional tournament.

At 126, Danner beat Jacob Rosenbloom of Chesapeake-Anne Arundel in his opener, then lost to Nick Schardt of Broadneck. Danner regrouped with a win over Kaleb Wellford of North County to reach the third-place bout. Danner then lost to Brian Bieshelt of Leonardtown to finish fourth.