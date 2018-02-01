Decatur lacrosse standout Lily Belle Baker has been named to the Cascade National Prospect Elite 80 team. Pictured above, Baker (center) signs her national letter of intent to play at the University of Hartford next season with her coach and parents looking on. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN – Stephen Decatur girls’ varsity lacrosse standout Lily Belle Baker has been named to the Cascade National Prospect Elite 80 and will play with some of the top 2018 high school graduates from around the country this summer.

The Cascade National Prospect Elite 80 is geared to maximize recruiting opportunities for girls and boys graduating in 2018 and 2019. Baker, who will play her senior season at Decatur this spring, was nominated to join the elite group of players and it was announced this week she has been selected.

While the Cascade National Prospect Elite 80 is largely a recruiting opportunity for the players selected, Baker has already committed to playing Division I lacrosse next year at the University of Hartford in Connecticut. Baker is a two-time Brine All-American.

She was also named First-Team All-Bayside Conference last season after her junior year at Decatur.