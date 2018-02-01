Peninsula Regional Medical Center Presents United Way With $153,375.05 Contribution

Peninsula Regional Medical Center recently presented United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore its annual campaign contributions totaling a generous $153,375.05. Pictured, from left, are Dana Seiler, Scott Phillips, Kathleen Mommé, Beth Reid, Kathryn Fiddler, Dennis Killian, Loren Collins, Cindy Lunsford and Steve Leonard.