William H. “Bill” McDermott last week was sworn in as interim state’s attorney for Worcester County, just hours before his predecessor, Beau Oglesby, was sworn in as the newest Circuit Court judge. Submitted Photo

SNOW HILL – Shortly before Worcester County State’s Attorney Beau Oglesby was sworn in as the newest Circuit Court Associate Judge, his long-time chief deputy was appointed interim state’s attorney for the county.

William H. “Bill” McDermott on Friday was sworn in as interim state’s attorney for Worcester County. McDermott, Oglesby’s long-time deputy state’s attorney, was named to the position by the Worcester County Circuit Court just before Oglesby was sworn in as the new Circuit Court Associate Judge.

McDermott brings to the table seven years of legal expertise to the Office of the State’s Attorney. In January 2011, he was assigned to the Circuit Court felony team as an assistant state’s attorney. He quickly became Oglesby’s chief deputy and was responsible for prosecuting some of Worcester County’s most notorious cases in recent years including murders, assaults, robberies, burglaries and other serious felonies, earning convictions and placing dangerous criminals in prison.

McDermott also supervised the team of felony prosecutors, playing a role in the hiring, training and mentoring of attorneys in the State’s Attorney’s Office. He also managed the day-to-day operations of the State’s Attorney’s Office.

“I’m humbled by the opportunity to serve in this capacity and will endeavor to fulfill my obligations with the same level of passion, dedication and integrity that the people of Worcester County deserve,” he said.

McDermott will serve as interim state’s attorney for Worcester County until the position is officially filled following the general election next November. McDermott last month announced his intention to run for Worcester County state’s attorney, raising the possibility his interim label could become permanent.

Thus far, only Wicomico County prosecutor Kristin Heiser has thrown her hat in the ring for Worcester County state’s attorney in the next election.

McDermott was raised in Worcester County and graduated from Snow Hill High School. He graduated Summa Cum Laude with honors as a criminal justice major from Long Island University and went on to graduate with a Juris Doctorate with a certificate in law and public policy from Catholic University’s School of Law.

He serves a key role as a member of a number of Worcester County boards and commissions that serve crucial functions in furthering the safety and welfare of area residents and visitors. These include being a member of the Board of Directors for the Child Advocacy Center; Opioid Intervention Team; Drug and Alcohol Abuse Council; Overdose Fatality Review Team; Child Fatality Review Team; Circuit Court Criminal Coordinating Council; Juvenile Coordinating Council; and Worcester County Warriors against Opiate Addiction.

He is a voting member of the Advisory Board for the combined Bureau of Investigation and Chiefs of Law Enforcement for Worcester County, and he is an Executive Board member of the Maryland State’s Attorneys’ Association.

In 2012, Bill and his wife, Patti McDermott, opened a successful small boutique bakery named Miss Patti Cake. They live on their farm in Girdletree that includes fainting goats, sheep, alpacas, Irish wolfhounds, a miniature donkey, and a beloved jersey cow named Bubba.