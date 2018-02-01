BJ’s Wholesale Club In Partnership With OPA Donate $585 To Worcester County Veterans Memorial

BJ’s Wholesale Club in partnership with the Ocean Pines Association (OPA) donated $585 to the Worcester County Veterans Memorial at Ocean Pines as part of its fall 2017 membership offer. Marie Gilmore (left), president of the Worcester County Veterans Memorial Foundation, accepts a check from Denise Sawyer, director of marketing and public relations for the OPA.