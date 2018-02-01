County Commission’s Sewer Capacity Rejections Questioned; Campground Expansion, New Project Derailed BERLIN – In recent months, Worcester County officials have denied two major requests for sewer capacity in West Ocean City. The requests come less than four years after the $12.8 million expansion of the area’s Mystic Harbour Wastewater Treatment Plant. While some might say they’re stifling growth, county officials say they’re ensuring sewer capacity remains… Read more »

Berlin Bike Path Concept 'Is On Paper' BERLIN – Design work is underway for the bike path expected to run along Berlin's railroad tracks. Officials said this week that design work for the bike path, which would run along the railroad tracks in town, is close to 60 percent complete. "The design is critical because if we get that right everything falls…

OC's Food Truck Law Tested By Trimper's, Chick-Fil-A Proposal OCEAN CITY — Ocean City's prohibition on food trucks got a unique challenge last week, and after considerable debate, resort planners gave tacit approval to a request for a hybrid of sorts at a historic downtown amusement park. As the popularity of food trucks has grown in recent years, Ocean City officials have continually opposed…