Decatur’s Sofia Gordy (3) feeds the ball inside to Grace Beres (center) during the second quarter of the Seahawks’ game against Mardela this week. The Warriors beat the Seahawks, 46-31. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team split a pair of games this week, losing to Mardela, 46-31, on Monday, followed by a 40-36 win over Crisfield on Tuesday.

The Seahawks played on back-to-back days again this week as part of the ongoing effort to make up games lost during the snowstorm earlier this month. On Monday at home against Mardela, the Decatur girls never really got in synch and struggled offensively through much of the contest.

The Seahawks trailed 21-12 in the second quarter, but scored a couple of late baskets to cut the lead to single digits at 26-18 by halftime. In the third quarter, neither team had much luck scoring. Mardela scored on three free throws during the period, and Decatur’s lone score was a jumper from the corner by Sarah Engle. As a result, the Warriors led 29-20 heading into the fourth.

In the fourth quarter, both teams opened it up a little more and shots started falling, but the Seahawks were unable to chip away at the Mardela lead and the Warriors held on for the 46-31 win. The Decatur girls were back in action on Tuesday on the road against Crisfield and beat the Crabbers, 40-36, in a tight game. The win ended a two-game skid for the Seahawks, who improved to 7-6 on the season.