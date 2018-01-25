OC Elementary First Graders Design Valentines Cards To Thank Veterans

by

Community GCommunity HStudents from Lauren Truitt’s first grade class at Ocean City Elementary School designed Valentines cards to thank veterans for their sacrifices and let them know that they are loved, appreciated and not forgotten. The cards will be delivered to Perry Point and Charlotte Hall Veteran’s Hospitals, Baltimore Rehab and the Baltimore VA Medical Center. Pictured are first graders Willow Hutchison and Kaia James.