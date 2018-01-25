Tanger Outlets Ocean City donated $3,580.35 to the local organization, Women Supporting Women at a recent presentation ceremony. Women Supporting Women provides awareness, education and support to those who are affected by breast cancer in Wicomico, Worcester, Somerset and Dorchester counties. The funds were raised throughout the month of October as part of the 24th Annual Tanger PINK Campaign. Since 1994, Tanger Outlets has contributed more than $17 million to breast cancer research through the PINK Campaign, 5K races, on-site events and other breast cancer-related fundraising initiatives across the U.S. Pictured, from left, are Alane Emerson, general manager, Tanger Outlets Ocean City; Amanda Smith, public relations and marketing, Women Supporting Women; Terrin Reinhart, tenant services manager, Tanger Outlets; and Cindy Feist, executive director, Women Supporting Women.