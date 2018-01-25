Berlin Bike Path Concept ‘Is On Paper’ BERLIN – Design work is underway for the bike path expected to run along Berlin’s railroad tracks. Officials said this week that design work for the bike path, which would run along the railroad tracks in town, is close to 60 percent complete. “The design is critical because if we get that right everything falls… Read more »

OC’s Food Truck Law Tested By Trimper’s, Chick-Fil-A Proposal OCEAN CITY — Ocean City’s prohibition on food trucks got a unique challenge last week, and after considerable debate, resort planners gave tacit approval to a request for a hybrid of sorts at a historic downtown amusement park. As the popularity of food trucks has grown in recent years, Ocean City officials have continually opposed… Read more »

Berlin’s ‘Winningest Bathtub’ Donated To Welcome Center BERLIN – The “winningest bathtub in Berlin history” is now on display at the town’s welcome center in honor of the late Jesse Turner. Berlin residents Frank and Susan Baker have donated the bathtub that so often triumphed in the Berlin Bathtub Races to the town. The bathtub on wheels is now a centerpiece in… Read more »