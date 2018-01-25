Elaine Stickler Buddenbohn

OCEAN CITY — Elaine Stickler Buddenbohn, 88, passed away at Brethren Village, Lititz, Pa. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

Formerly of Ocean City and Pompton Plains, N.J., she was born in Baltimore to the late Gerard T. and Helen (Lewis) Stickler. She graduated from Seton High School in Baltimore and, at the age of 18, married E. Stanton Buddenbohn, with whom she built a large, busy, loving and fun family and life over the 51 years they shared together before his death in 2000.

A spitfire, full of spunk, Elaine dedicated herself to raising her four children and was always heavily involved in their activities and in the communities where she lived. Elaine and Stanton’s home was full of the best kind of noise, and all were welcome at their table – or at least for a cocktail and crab bite. She cultivated life-long friendships and loved the beach, bowling and her large and growing family.

While raising her children in Pompton Plains, N.J., Elaine was very involved with Holy Spirit Roman Catholic Church and the Rosary Altar Society in Pequannock, NJ. She also served as PTO President, ran many school fundraisers, and was the Girl Scout Neighborhood Chair. Following Stanton’s retirement, Elaine and Stanton moved to Ocean City, Maryland, where they built a home and became embedded in the community. Elaine was involved in many civic organizations in Ocean City, including the Women’s Club, of which she served as president for several terms, and the Irish Club. In fact, despite their lack of Irish blood, Elaine and Stanton proudly served as Grand Marshals of the Ocean City St. Patrick’s Day Parade one unforgettable year.

Following Stanton’s death, Elaine moved to Pennsylvania to be closer to family. For 14 years she lived at Freedom Village in West Brandywine, where she was an ambassador, served on the Residents’ Advisory Council, and chaired the Decorating Committee. The last six months of her life were spent at Brethren Village.

Elaine is survived by her children, Barbara A., wife of Dr. Thomas H. Yingling, of Lancaster, Pa., Robert S. Buddenbohn, husband of Louise, of Bend, Ore., Thomas L. Buddenbohn, husband of Rebecca, of Arlington, Texas and Jean B. Rossell of South Coventry, Pa.; her nine grandchildren; eight (soon to be nine) great-grandchildren; and her sister, Dolores, wife of Charles Voelkel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Road, Lancaster, Pa. 17601, with The Rev. Daniel F.X. Powell as Celebrant. A visitation will begin at the church one hour prior to Mass. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 in Evergreen Cemetery, 9230 Mary Road, Berlin, Md. 21811.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider making a contribution in Elaine’s memory to DePaul Catholic High School, attention Carmella Raiti, with “Sr. Patricia Flarity Scholarship Fund” in the memo: 1512 Alps Road, Wayne, N.J. 07470 or depaulcatholic.org

To send online condolences, please visit www.SnyderFuneralHome.com

John Michael Purnell

OCEAN CIT — John Michael Purnell, age 73, passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late William H. and Sarah Lynch Purnell. He is survived by his brothers, William H. Purnell, Jr and his wife Kaye, and Charles D. Purnell and his wife China, all of Ocean City. Also surviving are two nieces, Tara Purnell Bruning and her husband Scott and Charlotte Anne “Charlie” and beloved companion, Scott Smith, and nephew, William H. Purnell, III and his wife Jody, and two great-nieces, Mae Elizabeth and Eva Daisy Purnell.

John was a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School and the University of Maryland where he received his Master’s Degree and was editor of the campus newspaper The Diamondback. He was a columnist for many newspapers including the Washington Times in DC, the Baltimore Sun, Baltimore News American, the Palm Beach Post, and locally, the Worcester County Times and the Beachcomber.

He was a member of St. Paul’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, where he was an altar boy. He enjoyed traveling, visiting Europe and India, and was an avid photographer. John loved dancing, children and his beloved cat Minka.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Berlin. Mr. Art Scott will officiate. A donation in his memory may be made to Community Cats Coalition, P.O. Box 1761, Berlin, Md. 21811. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin

Thomas Howarth

OCEAN PINES — Thomas Howarth, a retired Certified Public Accountant and trade association executive, died Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. A resident of the Washington D.C. area for over 50 years, he moved to Berlin in 1992.

Mr. Howarth was born in England in 1921, migrating to Springfield, Mass. with his family in 1926. He attended the Springfield public schools and after graduation in 1939 worked for the Springfield National Bank before serving with the U.S. Navy during World War II.

Following the war, he continued his education at Benjamin Franklin University in Washington, D.C. receiving his master’s degree in 1947 and his CPA certificate in 1948.

He left the profession of public accounting in 1957 to become Secretary and Treasurer of the National Coal Association serving also as Treasurer of the Coal Exporters Association, Bituminous Coal Research, Inc. and Fuels Research Council.

He left the coal industry in 1970 to become the Director of Government Relations for the U.S. Independent Telephone Association where he served until accepting the appointment as Deputy Staff Director and Budget Officer of the Select Committee on Assassinations, U.S. House of Representatives in 1976 which investigated the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King.

Following the completion of the committee’s work in 1979, Mr. Howarth worked for the Federal Home Loan Bank Board until his retirement in 1988.

Mr. Howarth was an instructor in accounting for the American Institute of Banking, 1947-57, lecturer in finance and budgeting for the Institutes for Organization Management, the educational arm of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, 1965-73. He was also Chairman of the Board of Regents of this organization 1969-1970. He also taught at Georgetown University and Benjamin Franklin University in Washington, D.C.

An active Episcopalian, he was a member of the Department of Finance, the Episcopal Diocese of Washington for 14 years, serving as Chairman of the Department 1963-67, and Treasurer of the Diocese 1969-73. A 40-year member of Grace Episcopal Church, Silver Spring, Md., he served as treasurer, chairman of finance, vestryman and senior warden. Upon his retirement to Berlin, he became a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church where he was a vestryman, chairman of the finance committee and choir member.

He was a life member of the American and D.C. Institutes of Certified Public Accountants, and a life member of Almas Temple, A.AO.N.M.S. and Joppa Lodge No. 35, F.A.A. M., Washington, D.C. He was a member since 1966 of Burning Tree Club, Bethesda, Maryland.

He preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Eleanor Louise Howarth in 2003. Survivors include a son, Thomas K. Howarth of Ocean Pines; former daughter-in-law, Marsha Howarth of Ocean City; two grandsons, Alex Howarth and his wife Beth of Alexandria, Va. and Justin Howarth and his wife Maureen of Ocean City; and three great grandchildren; Raisa, Elsa and James Dutch Howarth. Also surviving is a sister, Hannah Elizabeth Yacovone of St. Petersburg, Fla.. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Stanley Howarth and Lewis Howarth. There are several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018 at 1 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Berlin. The Rev. Michael Moyer will officiate. Interment will follow at St. Paul’s churchyard. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, PO Box 429, Berlin, Md. 21811 or the American Heart Association at 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75231. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at burbage@burbagefuneralhome.com.

Dora May DePaul Moses

OCEAN CITY — Dora May DePaul Moses, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 at Catered Living in Ocean Pines.

Born in Fresno, Calif., she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Aroxie DeBogosian. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Louis Moses in 1999. Surviving are her children, Robert Moses and his wife Cindy, of Silver Spring, Jim Moses and his wife Glinda of Ocean City, Steve Moses and his wife Pam of Hanover, Md., and Diane Butler and her husband Don of Columbia, Md. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews including Roxanne Blair, and two great-nephews, Sean and Brian McLaughlin. She was an adored grandmother to eight grandchildren, Emily Moses, Allison Moses, Mara Moses, James Moses, Nicholas Moses, Kyle Butler, Colin Butler, Jessica Ager and one great-grandchild, Gianni Ager. Also preceding her in death was a sister, Eunice Scribner.

Mrs. Moses had been a homemaker. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Ocean City, was active in Women of Worship, and sang in the choir. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society, bowled on a bowling team, participated in Senior Aerobics.

A funeral service will be held on Jan. 27 at the First Presbyterian Church, at 11 a.m. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Rev. Dan McKenty will officiate. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Berlin. A donation in her memory may be made to The First Presbyterian Church, 1301 Philadelphia Ave. Ocean City, Md. 21842, or Meals on Wheels: www.mealsonwheels.com . Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

James Philip Mills

BERLIN — James Philip Mills, age 86, passed away peacefully holding his beloved wife Carol Elizabeth Mills’ hand on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.

Born in Akron, Ohio, he was the son of the late Robert Mills and Susan Melton. He is also survived by his son, David of Milford, Del., and a daughter, Deborah Mills, Richmond, Va., and his nephew Donald Corathers of Cincinnati., Ohio, along with a legion of close friends and fellow veterans, notably Leon Long and Nate Pearson.

Raised in Clarksburg W.Va., Jim was a career analyst for NSA after proudly served as an expert Radio Intercept Operator in Japan supporting the United States during the Korean Conflict. Never wavering in his support of the military and veterans affairs. He was the master Ocean City Saturday Breakfast Pancake Chef, and ardent Ocean City Post 166 VFW member who was a fixture each season at the Boardwalk car/motorcycle charity raffle booth. Jim was a member of Flag Masters who made sure the flags at the Ocean Pines North Entrance and Golf Club were properly tended. He supported his children to make all of their dreams come true, was the go-to “Gadget Man” who could fix any car, clock, appliance, computer, printer or anything else that could be imagined. He enjoyed wood working and finished the second floor of his Ocean Pines home by himself. Jim loved to golf both at Ocean Pines and Ocean City Country Club three days weekly along with regional MISGA golf tournaments. The Huey helicopter he tirelessly helped restore is permanently displayed at Ocean City airport.

Jim Mills was the kindest, most selfish generous man who always stepped up to volunteer to do about anything for his family, friends, his American Legion Post and VFW, and his community. His motto was “Do the right thing, give generously to your community and charity, pay it forward and don’t sweat the small stuff.”

Memorial service will be held at American Legion Post 166 at 23rd Street in Ocean City on Friday, Jan, 26, 2018 from noon-3 p.m. An American Legion Ceremony at noon will be followed by a Celebration Reception. Interment with full Air Force Honors will be at Eastern Shore Veteran Cemetery on February 7, 2018 at 1 p.m. in Hurlock.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the American Legion Post 166 or the Peninsula Regional Medical Center Foundation, 100 East Carroll Street, Salisbury, Md. 21801. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at burbage@burbagefuneralhome.com.