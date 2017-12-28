SALISBURY- The 36th Annual Governor’s Challenge holiday basketball tournament got underway in earnest this week with some early action featuring Bayside South boys’ varsity teams.

The Governor’ Challenge opened on Tuesday with games practically around the clock at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury and other venues across the Lower Shore. The Governor’s Challenge, long a staple on the local holiday basketball tournament scene, has steadily grown to become the largest high school tournament on the east coast.

It started Tuesday and will run through Saturday. The tournament is featuring roughly 100 of the top boys’ and girls’ teams from around the region from Virginia to New York. Some of the early week action featured Bayside South boys’ teams in various brackets and divisions.

In the Delmarva Power bracket, the Parkside varsity boys fell to C.H. Flowers, 88-51, on Tuesday, but rebounded with a 69-57 win over Randallstown on Wednesday. In the Salisbury Physical Therapy bracket, James M. Bennett lost to Harford Tech, 68-65 in its opener on Tuesday, and then fell to Walkersville, 80-76, in four overtime periods in the consolation game on Wednesday. In other early action featuring Bayside South schools, Mardela lost to Harford Christian, 75-71, in its opener, but beat Concordia Prep, 55-52 in its second game.

The highly-touted Stephen Decatur boys’ team will compete in the DMVElite Showcase and will face St. George’s on Friday at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center at 6:45 p.m. The Decatur boys will face Lake Taylor in the second-round game on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center.