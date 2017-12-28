SALISBURY — A Salisbury father and son were arrested on felony drug charges after being linked them to an alleged multi-state opioid distribution operation based in Wicomico County.

The Maryland State Police (MSP) last week charged Narada Walls, 37, with manufacturing, distributing and possessing opioids, most notably fentanyl, after a months-long investigation into the alleged drug distribution operation. The investigation revealed Walls was importing and selling a large amount of opioids on a daily basis including fentanyl. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) verified the specific strand of fentanyl was one of the most potent strands currently being illegally imported from outside the U.S.

In late fall, MSP detectives from the Wicomico and Berlin barracks, along with allied law enforcement agencies including the MSP Heroin Investigative Unit, the MSP Gang Enforcement Unit, the Salisbury Police Department, the DEA, the Department of Homeland Security, the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office began an investigation into the distribution of opioids by Walls in several counties and neighboring states although the suspect’s distribution was primarily focused in and around Salisbury and Wicomico County.

On Dec. 15, the agencies ended the investigation with the service of five search and seizure warrants in Salisbury and other areas of Wicomico. The warrants resulted in the seizure of over 442 grams of fentanyl, 86 grams of marijuana and nearly $18,000 in U.S. currency. Also seized were large quantities of known cutting agents used to dilute opioids prior to sale, scaled, tools and other materials known to cut, package and sell illegal narcotics. The agencies also seized cell phones, documents and other materials to corroborate the findings of the investigation.

Walls is being held without bond pending a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 11 in Salisbury.

Days later the MSP and allied agencies made an additional arrest in the investigation of the operation. Michael Deshawn Walls, 19, of Salisbury, identified as Narada Walls’ son, was arrested on Dec. 20 after a search and seizure warrant was served on his residence in Wicomico County.

During the service of the warrant, the son was found in possession of nearly 7,300 grams, or over 16 pound of raw marijuana and roughly $800 in drug sale proceeds. Also seized during the search of Michael Walls’ residence was a 9mm semi-automatic assault rifle and a tactical-style .20 gauge, pump-action shotgun in addition to other items of evidentiary value related to his father’s charges.