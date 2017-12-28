Democratic Women’s Club Of Worcester County Holds Annual Holiday Party And Swearing-In Ceremony

The Democratic Women’s Club of Worcester County held its annual holiday party and swearing-in ceremony Dec. 18 at Ruth’s Chris Steak House. Berlin Mayor Gee Williams officiated at the ceremony. Pictured, from left, are Linda Linzey, member-at-large; Doris Fields, member-at-large; Em Hench, member-at-large; Sue Hubbard, recording secretary; Harriet Batis, vice president; Debra Fisher-Reynolds, corresponding secretary; Sandy Sribnick, treasurer; and, Vicky Wallace, president.