The Seahawks opened the season last week with a 68-51 victory over North Caroline for their 28th straight home win, but the real test was looming on Tuesday with a critical early road game against rival Pocomoke. The Decatur boys left little doubt who the top dog is in the conference with a 94-59 win over the Warriors. The 35-point loss was the largest margin of defeat at home for Pocomoke in five years.

The two teams sparred early with the Seahawks holding a 20-13 lead at the end of the first quarter. Decatur began to steadily pull away through the second quarter and led 37-24 at the half. Both teams really started piling up the points in the third quarter. The Seahawks scored 30 in the period to extend its lead to 37-24 while the Warriors finished with 24 points in the period.

In the end, the Seahawks cruised past the Warriors for the 94-59 win in the early season showdown. Kevon Voyles, who has committed to the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, led Decatur with 35 points. The Seahawks finish up the early part of the schedule with a pair of road games against Snow Hill and Queen Anne’s next week before the holiday break.