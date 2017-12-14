Numerous Worcester Prep Art Students Take First Place Honors In “2017 Eastern Shore Classic Dog Show Art Contest”

by

Numerous Worcester Prep art students took first place honors in the “2017 Eastern Shore Classic Dog Show Art Contest.”  Winners were selected based on their interpretation of “Dogs, Man’s Best friend” by a panel of judges which included local artists, art educators and AKC judges. Left, junior Hailee Arrington is pictured working on her painting, which won first place and high award of merit. Right, first grader Dagny Hobbs is pictured in front of her entry, at top, that won first place in her age group.                                                                                              