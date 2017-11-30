Assassins Capture O.C. Flag Football Title

The Assassins last week captured the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department’s Fall Flag Football League title, beating EA Sports/Pit and Pub, 22-8, in the title game. Pictured above, the Assassins show off their championship hardware. Submitted photo

OCEAN CITY- The Assassins once again captured the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department’s Adult Flag Football League championship, beating EA Sports/Pit and Pub in the title game last week.

The top-seeded Assassins downed fourth-seeded Greene Turtle in it their playoff opener, 44-20, then beat second-seeded EA Sports/Pit and Pub, 32-16 in the semifinals. EA Sports/Pit and Pub the went down to the loser’s bracket and beat The Show, 24-12, to earn another shot at the Assassins in the title game.

EA Sports/ Pit and Pub would have had to beat the Assassins twice to win the championship. However, the Assassins took care of business in the first game, 22-8, to continue their reign as fall flag football league champions.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.