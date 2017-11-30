Assassins Capture O.C. Flag Football Title

The Assassins last week captured the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department’s Fall Flag Football League title, beating EA Sports/Pit and Pub, 22-8, in the title game. Pictured above, the Assassins show off their championship hardware. Submitted photo

OCEAN CITY- The Assassins once again captured the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department’s Adult Flag Football League championship, beating EA Sports/Pit and Pub in the title game last week.

The top-seeded Assassins downed fourth-seeded Greene Turtle in it their playoff opener, 44-20, then beat second-seeded EA Sports/Pit and Pub, 32-16 in the semifinals. EA Sports/Pit and Pub the went down to the loser’s bracket and beat The Show, 24-12, to earn another shot at the Assassins in the title game.

EA Sports/ Pit and Pub would have had to beat the Assassins twice to win the championship. However, the Assassins took care of business in the first game, 22-8, to continue their reign as fall flag football league champions.