10th Annual Reindeer Run Set For Saturday

BERLIN- The 10th Annual Reindeer Run, sponsored by Live Long Fitness, is set to return on December 2 with an early morning start time through downtown Berlin.

The annual event, which features a one-mile run and a 5K, has become a fixture on the holiday schedule since its inception nine years ago. The races start at The Globe on Broad Street and the courses wind their way through historic downtown Berlin and around the Worcester Prep campus before returning to a finish line at Burley Oak.

The Reindeer Run is sponsored by Live Long Fitness and OC Tri Running, along with Burley Oak Brewery, the Atlantic Hotel, Pet Threads, K-Coast Surf Shop and WOC. The entry fee is $25 for the 5K and $20 for the one-mile run and includes a race T-shirt for the first 250 entrants along with special prizes for the first, second and third-place finishers in each age group.

All proceeds from the event will go to Worcester County Warriors against Opiate Addiction. Many of the competitors dress up in festive holiday costumes, making it a great spectator event as well. For more information contact livelongfitness@live.com.