Diakonia Receives Generous Donation From Ravens Roost #44

OC Weighing $296K Purchase For 2nd Beach Trash Truck OCEAN CITY — After a highly successful first year for what was called a "game changer" for Ocean City's beach trash collection, resort decision makers were briefed on the potential purchase of a second state-of-the-art collection truck. Last year, the Mayor and Council approved the purchase of a new beach trash collection truck that could…

Full Council Hears Boardwalk Tram Jeep Proposal OCEAN CITY — After agreeing to scrap bid proposals for the replacement of the Boardwalk trams, resort officials have zeroed in on jeeps as replacement vehicles, although a firm decision was diverted to a future meeting. For the last several months, Ocean City has been working on a replacement plan for the Boardwalk trams, which…

Ocean City Looking At New License Plate-Based Parking System OCEAN CITY — The current parking meter system throughout the downtown area could be replaced with a new and improved license plate-based system to the tune of nearly $600,000, Ocean City officials learned this week. For over a decade, the CALE machine parking system – which features street side modules accepting credit cards and even…