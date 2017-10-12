Narrow Margin Separates Bennett, Decatur

BERLIN- The smallest of margins separated Bennett and Decatur in varsity golf this season with the Clippers edging the Seahawks for the Bayside South title last week and claiming the District 8 championship this week.

All season long, Decatur and Bennett battled week after week for the top spot in the Bayside South with neither team getting more than a point or two in separation in the standings. The Seahawks and Clippers entered last Thursday’s regular season finale in a dead heat and tied atop the standings with the conference title on the line at Nutter’s Crossing.

Bennett shot a 167 in the regular season finale led by Savannah Scott’s low individual round of 40. Decatur finished in second with a team score of 173, led by Emily Malinowski, who also shot a 40. Scott and Malinowski shared co-medalists honors on the day. With the win, Bennett finished the regular season with 13 points, edging Decatur, which finished with 14 points, by a single point to claim the Bayside South title.

In the District 8 championships at the Hyatt in Cambridge on Tuesday, the margin of victory was even slimmer for Bennett. The Clippers finished first with a team score of 333 for 18 holes, while Decatur finished with a team score of 334, meaning a single stroke separated the rivals after several rounds of golf. Scott and Timmy Kerrigan were the male and female medalists on the day, each finishing 18 holes in 78.

Hayden Snelsire led Decatur with an 81, while Matt Kinsey finished in 83. Malinowski and Brady Leonard each shot 85 for Decatur, while Spencer Carbaugh finished in 92.