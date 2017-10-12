Committee Created To Explore Berlin Falls Park’s Future Uses

BERLIN – A new advisory committee is expected to assess and recommend uses for Berlin Falls Park.

On Tuesday, the Berlin Town Council agreed to establish a Berlin Falls Park Advisory Committee, a group of nine residents and two councilmembers tasked with developing several practical and unique uses for the former poultry plant property.

Since purchasing the 63-acre property, Mayor Gee Williams said the town has worked to ensure the park is safe and that environmental and engineering studies have been completed.

The next step, he said, is to have a committee recommend amenities for Berlin Falls Park.

“They are not just thinking about today, but they are thinking about the next generation,” he said.

Williams said several residents expressed an interest for being on the advisory committee. What originally started out as a nine-person committee, he said, soon grew to 11.

“We had an overwhelming response of people wanting to volunteer …,” he said. “I’m delightfully surprised by the backgrounds, the diversity and the interest these citizens show.”

Williams said the committee’s enthusiasm for Berlin Falls Park justifies the town’s decision to purchase the property.

“I think the interest shown by citizens in this community … validates that very difficult decision,” he said.

While the town currently has a Berlin Parks Commission for parks-related projects, Williams said the new advisory committee will focus solely on Berlin Falls Park.

“The Berlin Parks Commission has a lot on its plate already and they are doing a great job … but this is a horse of a different color because it is not a traditional park,” he said. “The intent here is to create a unique public asset … that will change to meet the needs of each generation.”

Williams said the three ponds and adjacent areas at the north end of the property could be used for several passive activities, while the buildings, asphalt lots and open green space at the south end of the property could be used for activities not appropriate for either the historic downtown area or other nearby parks.

Williams said several individuals have asked to host large-scale events in town in recent years. Berlin Falls Park, he explained, could potentially host them.

“The crowd size those events would attract would overwhelm our historic, and relatively small, town,” he said.

Williams said the idea is for the committee to recommend uses that fill a void for the residents of Berlin or offer activities that cannot be found at any other park.

While some ideas would be feasible for the near future, Williams encouraged its members to think about the next generation.

“There are some uses of the park that may not come to fruition … in our lifetime,” he said. “A lot of things we take pride in today resulted from decisions made in previous generations.”

Councilmen Troy Purnell and Zack Tyndall and nine other Berlin residents will serve on the committee for a three-year term.

Councilman Dean Burrell applauded the idea.

“I’m excited about this committee and the possibility of what Berlin Falls Park can be,” he said.

The council voted 4-0, with Councilman Elroy Brittingham absent, to approve the formation of the committee and its duties.

The committee will have its first meeting on Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. Meetings will be open to the public.