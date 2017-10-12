Warriors To Hold Snow Hill Meeting

SNOW HILL – The Worcester County Warriors Against Opiate Addiction will hold its first general meeting in Snow Hill this month at the request of residents.

The meeting will be held Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the Snow Hill branch of the Worcester County Library.

Heidi McNeeley, Warriors president and co-founder, said the meeting will give the organization the opportunity to meet the community and gauge the town’s need and response.

“There is such a need in the Southern end of the county and for months we have been hearing from people asking us to bring the Warriors into Snow Hill and Pocomoke,” she said.

McNeeley said resident Jen Myers reached out to the Warriors asking the organization to expand its efforts to Snow Hill.

While the nonprofit has focused its education, awareness and support efforts in the Northern portion of Worcester County since its first meeting in April of 2016, McNeeley said the group was ready to take its next step.

“The timing just seemed right,” she said.

While the organization has only planned for one meeting, McNeeley said the Warriors would like to work alongside the Snow Hill and Pocomoke communities in the future.

“I can’t speak to statistics, but there have been several overdoses in Snow Hill, some fatal,” she said. “The town is feeling the need to organize, to battle the epidemic. Our hope is to broaden our reach, to bring hope, education and resources to the entire county.”

McNeeley said more information can be found on the Worcester County Warriors Facebook page.