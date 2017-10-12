Locals Fare Well In Tidewater Fall Classic

SALISBURY- Local high school cross country teams fared well in the Tidewater Fall Classic meet last week at Winterplace Park in Salisbury with solid team scores and some great individual performances.

The Tidewater Fall Classic included dozens of schools and hundreds of runners from all over the Eastern Shore. The Decatur girls team finished eighth overall among the 25 schools represented in the meet. Decatur girls finishing in the top 100 included Kailey Andrews (36th), Mary Mergott (37th), Erika Hicks (56th), Mikayla Denault (57th), Dori Krasner (58th), Maya Knepp (76th), and Laila Mirza (77th).

Worcester Prep girls finished 16th overall among the schools represented in the meet. Annemarie Cherry finished 65th overall, while Ashley Laws finished 75th. Other Mallards competing included Damiana Colley (102nd), Marissa Grosso (108th), Maddy Shanahan (117th) Jordan Campbell (132nd) and Olivia Parker (141st).

The Decatur boys finished 15th as a team among the 25 schools competing. Among the top finishers for Decatur were Jack Reimer (42nd), John James (90th), George Cheynet (99th), Sam Rakowski (112th), Richard Poist (129th) and Liam Foley (151st).

Worcester Prep’s boys finished 21st. Among the top finishers for the Mallards were Connor Carpenter (59th), Ethan Griffith (94th), Cameron Hill (123rd), Ben Brandt (138th), Connor Cebula (145th), Gavin Hentchel (153rd) and Parker Brandt (154th).