Decatur Comes Up Short In Loss To Lions

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team turned in one of its best games of the season against a tough Bayside North opponent last weekend but fell just a little short of earning the victory.

The Seahawks traveled to Queen Anne’s last weekend for a rare Saturday game on the Lions’ homecoming. The Queen Anne’s game fell in the midst of a tough stretch against some of the top teams in the Bayside North that has included a 30-3 loss to Kent Island and a 48-12 loss to North Caroline, but the Seahawks nearly rose to the challenge last weekend against Queen Anne’s.

The game was scoreless through much of the first half before Queen Anne’s got on the board with a 70-yard touchdown with a little over a minute left in the second quarter. The Lions took the 7-0 lead into halftime, but Decatur scored on its first play from scrimmage in the third quarter on an 80-yard touchdown run by Tah’jeem Woodland.

After Queen Anne’s went three and out on its next possession, Woodland busted off another 58-yard touchdown run to put the Seahawks ahead for the first time at 13-7. The extra point attempt was no good. Decatur had a chance to really get some separation from the Lions after Billy Wheatley recovered a fumble on the Queen Anne’s 26-yard line, but could not convert on the opportunity.

Queen Anne’s then scored on a 58-yard touchdown run to retake the lead at 14-13 with a little over three minutes left in the third quarter. One minute into the fourth quarter, the Lions scored on a short pass and run for 48 yards to pull further ahead at 21-13.

On Queen Anne’s next possession, Woodland stripped the Lions’ ball carrier and returned the fumble for a touchdown to cut the lead to 21-19. However, a two-point conversion attempt that would have tied the game failed. Queen Anne’s then went on a time-consuming drive but the Decatur defense held up and forced a punt. The punt pinned Decatur back on its four yard line and a penalty moved them back further to the two yard line. Queen Anne’s then tackled Woodland in the end zone for a safety to extend the lead to 23-19.

There was no quit in the Seahawks, however. Decatur recovered the ensuing onside kick. Wheatley hit Hawk Almony for a 20-yard gain and then ran for 10 more yards, but a pass attempt with time running out fell incomplete and the Lions held on for the 23-19 win. The Seahawks face Easton at home on Friday and then finish up with three straight against Bayside South opponents Parkside, Bennett and Snow Hill.